Gil De Ferran, Indianapolis 500 Winner and Land Speed World Record Holder, Dies at 56

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gil de Ferran, winner of the 2003 Indianapolis 500 and holder of the closed course land speed record, died Friday at 56 years old.

Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press reported the news.

De Ferran was racing with his son at a private race track in Opa-Locka, Florida, when he suffered a fatal heart attack, according to Fryer.

The Brazilian racer won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car World Series, as well as the 2003 Indy 500, for Team Penske. He was most recently serving as a consultant for McLaren.

"We are terribly saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Gil de Ferran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Angela, Anna, Luke and the entire de Ferran family," Roger Penske said in a statement. "Gil defined class as a driver and a gentleman. As an IndyCar Champion and an Indianapolis 500 winner, Gil accomplished so much during his career, both on and off the track."

"Everyone at McLaren Racing is shocked and deeply saddened to learn we have lost a beloved member of our McLaren family," McLaren said in its own statement. "We send our deepest condolences to Gil de Ferran's family, friends and loved ones."

De Ferran was also honored by dozens of other members of the racing community on social media.

De Ferran made history during a qualifying race at the two-mile California Speedway in October 2000.

The racer took the lap at 241.428 miles per hour, setting a record for the fastest official closed-course lap in the sport's history that still stands today.

Three years later, De Ferran suffered a broken back during a crash in March 2003. He nonetheless returned to the track two months later to race in the Indianapolis 500, where he claimed an emotional victory for Team Penske.

Fellow Brazilian racing driver Tony Kanaan told the Associated Press he was "devastated" by the loss of de Ferran.

"I have to say, he went in Gil style, driving a racecar," Kanaan said. "If I could choose a way to go, that's what I could do."