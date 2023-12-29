Johnny Manziel Jokes About Joe Flacco Nearing Him on Browns' All-Time Passing List

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Joe Flacco may only have been the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback for less than a month, but he is already about to pass Johnny Manziel for No. 31 on the team's all-time passing list.

Manziel, who started eight games for the Cleveland Browns between 2014 and 2015, is fine with that.

"Some records were meant to be broken," Manziel wrote Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Flacco approaching his place on the all-time list.

Manziel made 14 appearances for the Browns in his two seasons in the NFL.

After winning the Heisman Trophy with Texas A&M in 2012, then being selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft, Manziel never turned into the regular starter the Browns were looking for.

He amassed a 2-6-0 record while throwing for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven incompletions over two seasons. Manziel then played in other leagues for several years telling ESPN's Kevin Seifert in 2022 that his professional career "in my eyes is over."

Flacco's tenure, on the other hand, has been a resounding success for the Browns so far. The veteran quarterback has 1,616 passing yards for 13 touchdowns through five starts, during which the Browns have earned a 4-1 record and clinched a spot in the postseason.

Given Flacco's role in taking the Browns to the playoffs for just the second time in 21 seasons, Manziel appears to be fine with moving down the Cleveland passer rankings.