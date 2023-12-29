Alabama DC Steele on Nick Saban Retirement Talk: 'Nobody Knows That' Except for Him

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele believes that the only person who knows when Nick Saban will retire is the man himself.

Per ESPN's Chris Low, Steele said that he knows that there is a narrative floating around that Saban might retire if he can handle business in the College Football Playoff, but he assured fans that nobody knows there answer of whether or not Saban will retire after this season.

"I've heard it. So, yeah, it's always going to be out there, and I will tell you this: Nobody knows that answer except for him," Steele said.

At 72 years old, in his 17th season as Alabama's head coach, Saban has seen — and accomplished — just about everything possible. But Saban hasn't won a national championship since the 2020 season, so perhaps the legendary coach will be looking to end his career on top.

To do so, he'll first have to defeat Michigan, who Alabama will face in the CFP Semifinal on Monday.

Alabama is looking to reach a national championship game for the first time since the 2021 season when it lost to Georgia. Since Saban took over at Alabama in 2007, he has not gone more than two years without winning a national championship, and he's not ready to end that streak this year.

The Tide have been one of the best teams in college football since facing a loss to Texas in Week 2. That loss was their only one of the season, and they beat a then-No. 1 Georgia team in the SEC Championship to solidify themselves as the last team in the CFP.

But Alabama will have to get past a Michigan team that has looked just as dominant. The Wolverines come into the matchup undefeated, picking up convincing wins against Penn State and Ohio State before beating Iowa in the Big Ten Championship to earn the No. 1 seed in the CFP.