Sean Payton: I'm 'Not Privy' to Talks Between Russell Wilson, Broncos About Contract

Sean Payton said that he was not a part of reported contract talks between the Denver Broncos front office and quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos head coach said on Friday that he is "not privy" to any conversations that took place earlier this season between the front office and Wilson regarding his contract, per the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel.

Wilson signed a 5-year, $242.6 million contract with the Broncos in 2022. Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that the Broncos "threatened" Wilson with being benched if he did not remove his injury guarantees.

Payton announced Wednesday he would bench the veteran quarterback and start Jarrett Stidham against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Broncos playoff chances are slim at this point after losing three of their last four games. After facing the Chargers, they will close out the season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson said on Friday that the Broncos approached him in October during the bye week about adjusting his contract. He said that Denver told him if he didn't change his injury guarantee on his contract, which guarantees him $37 million if he can't pass a physical in March, that he would be benched for the rest of the season.

"I was definitely disappointed about it," Wilson said. "It was a process throughout the whole week, for the whole bye week."

Wilson's replacement, Stidham, has yet to record a snap for the Broncos. He signed with Denver over the offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Raiders. He was drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots in 2019, but saw limited action in his three seasons there.