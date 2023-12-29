Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 17

Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Some of the top wide receivers in the NFL will be closely watched ahead of Sunday's games.

Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua are dealing with ailments that have them on the injury report ahead of their respective Week 17 games.

Both players are needed by the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams to chase down wild-card spots and by fantasy football players in search of championships in Week 17.

Chase practiced each of the last two days ahead of Cincinnati's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nacua's injury outlook is more positive since Rams head coach Sean McVay does not believe the breakout star will miss Sunday's clash with the New York Giants.

Below is a look at all of the significant injury news that will affect Week 17's games and fantasy matchups.

Ja'Marr Chase Pushing to Play On Sunday

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided some hope for Chase's status on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Chase is officially listed as questionable with the shoulder injury that he suffered two weeks ago against the Minnesota Vikings.

The star wide out missed the Bengals' Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and he would provide a massive boost to the offense in Week 17 against Kansas City.

Cincinnati needs a win on Sunday to keep its AFC wild-card hopes alive. The Bengals sit in 10th place with an 8-7 record after the loss to the Steelers.

If Chase plays, he should receive a heavy amount of targets from Jake Browning. If he sits, the same fantasy thought process should go into his replacements as last week.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd earned 15 targets from Browning last week, while Andrei Iosivas saw a production increase with four catches on eight targets.

Iosivas and Trenton Irwin are the internal wide receiver replacements to add off the waiver wire if Chase can't play.

Demarcus Robinson, Rashid Shaheed and Greg Dortch and Cedrick Wilson are among the possible waiver-wire replacements from outside the Bengals roster.

Dortch and Wilson could be in the spotlight more than previous weeks because of injuries to Marquise Brown and Jaylen Waddle.

Puka Nacua Listed As Questionable, But Will Play

Nacua's questionable listing appears to be only a procedural move by the Rams since he did not practice on Friday.

McVay indicated the breakout star of fantasy football leagues will play on Sunday against the Giants.

Nacua is needed by the Rams and fantasy football players to shine at MetLife Stadium. He is coming off a nine-catch, 164-yard performance against the New Orleans Saints.

Nacua has the potential to be one of Week 17's highest point scorers because of his matchup with the Giants. The Rams need him on the field to stay ahead of the Seattle Seahawks and other chasers in the NFC wild-card race.