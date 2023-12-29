Broncos' Russell Wilson to Back Up Jarrett Stidham vs. Chargers After Benching

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

There is a chance Denver Broncos fans could see quarterback Russell Wilson back on the field before the 2023 season is over.

Wilson will back up starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday's regular-season home finale, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Wednesday announced Wilson would be benched for the rest of the season, although Fowler reports he will not be listed as inactive.

Wilson had led the Broncos to a 7-8 record with 3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 15 starts prior to Payton's decision.

