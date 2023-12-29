X

CFB

    Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Delights CFB Fans, Generates Endless Memes After Stealing Show

    Erin WalshDecember 29, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 28: the Pop-Tarts mascot Strawberry poses for a photo before the Pop-Tarts Bowl between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Kansas State Wildcats may have defeated the NC State Wolfpack 28-19 on Thursday in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, but the football being played was just a sideshow to the main event—the Pop-Tarts Strawberry mascot.

    The Pop-Tarts mascot drew much of the attention on social media after rising out of a life-sized toaster both before and after the game. And following Kansas State's win, the mascot was lowered back into the toaster and popped out as an edible treat for the Wildcats to munch on.

    Pop-Tarts Bowl @PopTartsBowl

    Perfection! <a href="https://t.co/3z2RVzAUnA">pic.twitter.com/3z2RVzAUnA</a>

    College football fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't get enough of the Pop-Tarts edible mascot, coming up with countless memes both during and after the event:

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    🎶I'm drunk in the back of the car<br>And I cried like a baby coming home the bar🎶 <a href="https://t.co/ZyQhPOEmOn">pic.twitter.com/ZyQhPOEmOn</a>

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    <a href="https://t.co/q5gpySp8wP">pic.twitter.com/q5gpySp8wP</a>

    Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

    "My man over there thinks you're cute."<br><br>My man: <a href="https://t.co/Un1WQSGCDW">pic.twitter.com/Un1WQSGCDW</a>

    Kendra Middleton @KenniMiddleton

    Sp did all of America wake up this morning and realize their true calling in life is being the pop tart mascot or just me?

    GoodForAnother @goodforanother

    A LOT OF PEOPLE THOUGHT IT WAS MORBID, BUT THE POP TART UNIVERSE CANON IS QUITE CLEAR, TO BE TOASTED AND EATEN IS THE DREAM OF ALL POP TAR— <a href="https://t.co/AAzMLrm9QE">pic.twitter.com/AAzMLrm9QE</a>

    Todd Owyoung @toddowyoung

    Edible Pop Tart mascot, you have to stop. Your pastry too flaky. Your swag too immaculate. Your frosting too holy. They'll kill you. <a href="https://t.co/33MLCLL7PR">pic.twitter.com/33MLCLL7PR</a>

    Pregame Empire @PregameEmpire

    BREAKING: The Pop Tart has entered the transfer portal. Heaven and Hell are considered the early favorites to land him <a href="https://t.co/XHhAOAjIS9">pic.twitter.com/XHhAOAjIS9</a>

    Mike Wolf @MikeTWolf

    ESPN literally said have no fear a giant Pop Tart will be eaten on live tv and just went to their next game like it didn't matter to the entirety of the television audience.

    The Value Formula @finance_toolbox

    If a bowl game doesn't end with this communal benediction, we don't want it.<br><br>"O Football, we ask you in the name of your Son Bowl-Game Pop Tart, to bless and sanctify this poptart man to the souls of all those who receive it. That they may eat and drink in remembrance of the… <a href="https://t.co/3xzD4s5ZnB">pic.twitter.com/3xzD4s5ZnB</a>

    Hudi Productions @hudsononeill15

    How the Pop-Tart is gonna come out of the toaster at the start of next years Pop-Tarts Bowl game. <a href="https://t.co/EnAqtPPnG3">pic.twitter.com/EnAqtPPnG3</a>

    Pop-Tart 4 President 2024 @PopTart4Prez

    Due to the overwhelming support from the entire nation, I will be officially entering the 2024 Presidential Race.<br><br>Thank you all for your continuous support over the years, and if elected, I will do my absolute BEST for you! <br><br>POP TART OUT 🎤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PopTartsBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PopTartsBowl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CrazyGood?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CrazyGood</a> <a href="https://t.co/rAb4nF94R2">pic.twitter.com/rAb4nF94R2</a>

    Technician Sports @TechSports

    One final flick from tonight's Pop Tart's bowl. It's probably the best one. <a href="https://t.co/vNLlrLjK5H">pic.twitter.com/vNLlrLjK5H</a>

    The use of the mascot and the overall branding of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which was previously the Cheez-It Bowl, was so successful that it generated more than $12 million in earned media for parent company Kellanova, per Front Office Sports.

    If we're lucky, maybe the Pop-Tarts Bowl will be part of the College Football Playoff next year, which is expanding from four teams to 12 teams. Imagine how electric seeing the Pop-Tarts mascot would be during a playoff game?

    Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Delights CFB Fans, Generates Endless Memes After Stealing Show
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon