Al Michaels Will Return for 2024 NFL Thursday Night Football Games: 'I Feel Good'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Al Michaels will be back in the booth for Thursday Night Football when the 2024 NFL season kicks off.

The legendary announcer told USA Today's Mike Freeman he intends to honor the final year of his contract with Amazon.

"I feel good," Michaels said. "I feel healthy. I feel fine. I told Amazon that I'd do three years and next year will be three, and I'm definitely doing it. We'll see after that. I still love this job. I still get a charge out of going into a stadium and watching the best in the world do what they do. I'm still really happy so that's the big thing."

Michaels agreed to a deal with Amazon in March 2022 to be the lead announcer for Prime Video's coverage of Thursday Night Football. He has been partnered with analyst Kirk Herbstreit for each of his two years with the streaming service.

Thursday's game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns marked the final NFL broadcast of the season for the Amazon crew. He was expected to be part of NBC's postseason crew, but Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported in November he would not be calling a game for the network this year.

Michaels and Tony Dungy were part of the NBC playoff announce team that called the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars wild-card game in January.

The 79-year-old Michaels began his career in sports broadcasting in 1967 when he served as a color commentator for the Los Angeles Lakers with play-by-play guy Chick Hearn.

Throughout his iconic career, Michaels has been part of some of the biggest events in history. His call of the Miracle on Ice at the 1980 Olympics is a staple of every sports highlight package that's been made in the past four decades.