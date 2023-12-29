Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Out vs. Ravens with Ankle Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will be a bit shorthanded on offense this weekend.

Fins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens due to an ankle injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Waddle suffered a high-ankle sprain in Miami's Week 16 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He was limited to just 28 snaps in that matchup and caught one pass for 50 yards before exiting.

The injury is a tough break for the 25-year-old, who has put together a solid season, catching 72 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. He has been Tua Tagovailoa's second-favorite target behind Tyreek Hill and is the first receiver in franchise history to record three straight 1,000-plus yard seasons.

The Dolphins have already clinched a playoff berth with an 11-4 record, but they remain in contention for the AFC's No. 1 seed, which is currently being occupied by the 12-3 Ravens.

With Waddle out of the lineup, Cedrick Wilson Jr. will likely step into his role as WR2. The 28-year-old has caught 19 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games this season.

Braxton Berrios and Chase Claypool could also be in for some more playing time against Baltimore. Robbie Chosen is currently in concussion protocol but if he's cleared to play he could also be an option.

If the Dolphins defeat the Ravens on Sunday and the New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills, Miami will clinch its first AFC East title since 2008. If the Fins win their final two games of the season, they will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye.