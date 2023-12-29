Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Ban on Transgender Athletes in Girls, Women's Sports

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, has vetoed legislation that would have banned transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The controversial bill also would have barred transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care.

"Ultimately, I believe this is about protecting human life," DeWine said, per Morgan Trau of the Ohio Capital Journal.

"These are gut-wrenching decisions that should be made by parents and should be informed by teams of doctors who are advising them. These are parents who have watched their children suffer for years, and have real concerns their children would not survive without it. … Families are basing their decisions on the best medical advice they can get."

Had DeWine not vetoed the bill, all K-12 schools and universities in Ohio would have been required to have separate teams for male and female athletes. Transgender girls and women also would have been barred from participating in sports that align with their gender identity.

Additionally, the bill would have banned Ohio youth from taking puberty blockers, receiving hormone therapy and receiving gender reassignment surgery.

Since 2021, 20-plus states have passed laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors and at least 20 states have passed laws barring transgender athletes from competing on K-12 and university sports teams.