    Browns' Joe Flacco Has Earned $300K in Contract Bonuses with 4 Straight Wins

    Erin WalshDecember 29, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Flacco #15 celebrates after defeating the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Getty Images

    Joe Flacco continues to impress as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

    Flacco led the Browns to a 37-20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night for Cleveland's fourth straight victory with the veteran signal-caller under center.

    With that win, Flacco has now earned $300,000 in bonuses this season as he earns $75,000 for each victory. He is 4-1 as Cleveland's starting quarterback and the Browns are now 11-5 on the season.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Browns' QB Joe Flacco earned another $75,000 bonus for Thursday night's win, as he does for each regular-season win that he helps Cleveland get. <a href="https://t.co/0sBlTBWAKY">pic.twitter.com/0sBlTBWAKY</a>

    Flacco has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over as Cleveland's starter in the wake of Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury. In five games, he has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

    The Browns clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night and are currently occupying the AFC's No. 5 seed. They have one game remaining against the Cincinnati Bengals to close out the regular season.

    With how well Flacco is playing, Browns fans are confident the team can make a deep playoff run after having missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

