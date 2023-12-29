Browns' Joe Flacco Has Earned $300K in Contract Bonuses with 4 Straight Wins

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Joe Flacco continues to impress as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

Flacco led the Browns to a 37-20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night for Cleveland's fourth straight victory with the veteran signal-caller under center.

With that win, Flacco has now earned $300,000 in bonuses this season as he earns $75,000 for each victory. He is 4-1 as Cleveland's starting quarterback and the Browns are now 11-5 on the season.

Flacco has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over as Cleveland's starter in the wake of Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury. In five games, he has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

The Browns clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night and are currently occupying the AFC's No. 5 seed. They have one game remaining against the Cincinnati Bengals to close out the regular season.