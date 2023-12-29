Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi: Broncos' Russell Wilson Trade 'the All-Time Worst'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

As Russell Wilson's tenure with the Denver Broncos appears to be nearing its conclusion, at least one former NFL general manager thinks the team's trade for the nine-time Pro Bowler is the worst in league history.

Michael Lombardi, who was GM for the Cleveland Browns from 2013-14, told TMZ Sports the combination of what Denver traded to Seattle and the subsequent contract extension given to Wilson makes it "the worst of all time."

The Broncos sent four draft picks, including first-rounders in 2022 and 2023, along with Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant to the Seahawks for Wilson in March 2022.

The first-round picks Seattle acquired both ended up being in the top 10. The Seahawks used them to select offensive tackle Charles Cross in 2022 and cornerback Devon Witherspoon in 2023.

Seattle also received second-round picks that were in the top 40 in both years as part of the deal.

At the time of the deal, Wilson still had two years remaining on his contract. Rather than wait to see how things played out during that time, the Broncos signed him to a five-year, $245 million deal that doesn't begin until the 2024 season.

Wilson is unlikely to even make it to next season with the Broncos. Head coach Sean Payton announced on Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games this season.

Payton's explanation for the move is that he's trying to "get a spark offensively" and hope the Broncos, who are still alive for a playoff spot in the AFC, can win their final two games.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson has $37 million in 2025 salary that automatically vests in March 2024. The money is also protected if he suffers a significant injury.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini noted Wilson is expecting to be cut in March and he's known for "almost two months" this would likely be his final season in Denver.

If Wilson is released by the Broncos, they will be on the hook for an $85 million dead cap hit. They can spread the money out over two seasons if he's designated as a post-June 1 cut, with a $35.4 million cap hit in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025.

Wilson has had a solid statistical season for the Broncos. He's completing 66.4 percent of his attempts for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.