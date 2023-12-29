Joe Flacco Jokes with C.J. Mosley About Browns Fans Chanting Name: 'That S--t Crazy'

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

After another huge game from Joe Flacco, his former teammate got some jokes off in a postgame meeting.

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, who played with Flacco for the Baltimore Ravens, found Flacco following the Cleveland Browns' 37-20 win over the Jets on Thursday to reunite. Mosley joked with Flacco that he never thought he would hear Browns fans chanting Flacco's name after a big game.

"Who would have thought the Browns would be screaming your name? That s--t crazy," Mosley said.

Flacco, who signed with the Browns in November, has led Cleveland to four wins in his five games as the starter. On Thursday, he used a 309-yard, two-touchdown performance to clinch the Browns' second playoff berth in 21 years.

Being division rivals with the Ravens, Browns fans are used to rooting against Flacco, who spent 11 years in Baltimore. The tables have turned this season, and Browns fans found themselves chanting his name on Thursday.

And Flacco has given them every reason to chant his name. Since joining Cleveland, he's thrown for 1,307 yards and 10 touchdowns, posting four-straight games with 300+ passing yards.