Jets' Robert Saleh Ripped by NFL Fans After Blowout Loss to Joe Flacco, Browns on TNF

The Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot with Thursday's 37-20 victory over the New York Jets.

A playoff spot is something the Jets can only dream about at this point.

New York fell to 6-10 with the loss as it continues to play out the string in its 13th consecutive campaign without making the postseason. While losing Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles injury in the first game was a significant blow, plenty of teams—including the Browns—have fought through quarterback setbacks this year.

And one of those backup quarterbacks in Joe Flacco picked apart the Jets' defense to the tune of 19-of-29 passing for 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception even though No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper was sidelined by a heel injury.

It wasn't a one-man show, as Jerome Ford finished with 64 rushing yards, 57 receiving yards and two touchdowns while David Njoku posted six catches for 134 yards. The game was seemingly never in doubt, and social media did not hold back when evaluating New York head coach Robert Saleh in yet another loss for his team:

It was clear from the start this was going to be a game to forget for the Jets.

Cleveland scored touchdowns on its opening two drives and then got a pick-six from Ronnie Hickman all in the first quarter. Just for good measure, Flacco threw two more touchdowns in the second quarter as the Browns put up 34 points by halftime.

It would have been even worse for the visitors were it not for a pick-six from Jermaine Johnson, which at least canceled out the Browns' defensive score in the first half. However, it didn't cancel out a number of other mistakes from the Jets, including a lost fumble on a kick return, a blocked field goal and untimely penalties.

New York making up a 17-point halftime deficit with Trevor Siemian under center against one of the best defenses in the NFL just wasn't in the cards. While its defense played much better in the second half, the offense couldn't get anything going and was consistently overmatched.