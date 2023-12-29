X

NFL

    Joe Flacco, Browns Overwhelm NFL Fans After Clinching Playoffs with TNF Win vs. Jets

    Julia StumbaughDecember 29, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Getty Images

    Coach Kevin Stefanski's decision to name Joe Flacco the starter for the remainder of the Cleveland Browns' season is continuing to pay off.

    The veteran quarterback surpassed 300 passing yards for the fourth consecutive game as the Browns clinched a playoff berth Thursday night with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets.

    Flacco threw three touchdowns, including a pass to Jerome Ford that resulted in a 50-yard score in the final minutes of the half.

    NFL @NFL

    Flacco somehow escapes and <a href="https://twitter.com/JeromeFord?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeromeFord</a> goes BeastMode! 😯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsCLE</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/N4HZXoYgli">https://t.co/N4HZXoYgli</a> <a href="https://t.co/CCvf8EHxj6">pic.twitter.com/CCvf8EHxj6</a>

    Flacco went the entire summer and more than two months of the season as an unsigned free agent before he agreed to a contract with the Browns.

    The Jets were one of the teams that passed on the veteran quarterback. They turned down Flacco's offer to return to his former team earlier this fall following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Flacco was really actively reaching out to teams and nobody was interested?

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Jets fans are living a NIGHTMARE. Watching the QB they could have signed after Aaron Rodger's injury BALL OUT and lead the Browns to the playoffs. And Joe Flacco wanted to sign with the Jets before the Browns ever came calling. Dang. <a href="https://t.co/hndiSp2SKA">pic.twitter.com/hndiSp2SKA</a>

    Flacco finished the victory with 309 passing yards on 19-of-29 throwing for three touchdowns and an interception.

    He now has 1,616 passing yards for 13 touchdowns in five games as the Browns' starter.

    Jason Lloyd @ByJasonLloyd

    In case you were wondering, Joe Flacco needs 72 yards to pass Johnny Manziel for 31st on the Browns' all-time passing list.

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    Joe Flacco is the first player in NFL history to have 250 Pass yds and multiple Pass TD in each of his first five games with a franchise. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Touchdown passes this season: <br>Joe Flacco 13 <br>New York Jets 11 <br>(Flacco didn't play his first game until Dec. 3) <a href="https://t.co/dlKWPc1fVc">https://t.co/dlKWPc1fVc</a>

    Hayden Grove @H_Grove

    "Flacco, Flacco, Flacco!" chants raining down at Browns Stadium. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    Doug Clawson @doug_clawson

    Flacco can break the NFL record for Pass yards in a month. <br><br>He has 1,603 in December thru halftime. Record is 1,755 by Peyton Manning in Dec. 2013<br><br>Joe friggin' Flacco!

    Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod

    Cleveland is behind Flacco more than any quarterback I can remember. More than Baker, more than Deshaun, more than Johnny.

    Barry @BarryOnHere

    I can not believe I am actually typing this out but 38 year old Joe Flacco is the most exciting QB to watch in the NFL right now.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Lol that catch confirms it: the football gods are on Joe Flacco's side right now. Accept it. Embrace it.

    Flacco's performance led some fans to peg him as a candidate for end-of-the-year NFL awards ranging from Comeback Player of the Year to MVP.

    Grant Puskar @grant_puskar_

    Joe Flacco is simply the Comeback Player of the year. <br><br>It's not a question. It's not a debate. <br><br>Anything or anyone else would be a crime.

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    we wasted so much time arguing about Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson all for Joe Flacco to swoop in and rightly win the MVP.

    Dane Brugler @dpbrugler

    The Browns could realistically take home these 4 awards:<br><br>Coach of the Year (Stefanski)<br>Asst. Coach of the Year (Schwartz)<br>Def. Player of the Year (Garrett)<br>Comeback Player of the Year (Flacco)

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    Screw Comeback Player of the Year. <br><br>Joe Flacco should get every award. MVP. Offensive Player of the Year. Coach of the Year. <br><br>Hell, give him an Oscar while we're at it. A Grammy for the Best New Artist

    The Browns have a nine-day break before returning to play the Cincinnati Bengals on January 7. The team remains in contention for the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Flacco is meanwhile set for his first postseason appearance since 2014 with the Baltimore Ravens.