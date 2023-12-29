Joe Flacco, Browns Overwhelm NFL Fans After Clinching Playoffs with TNF Win vs. Jets

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Coach Kevin Stefanski's decision to name Joe Flacco the starter for the remainder of the Cleveland Browns' season is continuing to pay off.

The veteran quarterback surpassed 300 passing yards for the fourth consecutive game as the Browns clinched a playoff berth Thursday night with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets.

Flacco threw three touchdowns, including a pass to Jerome Ford that resulted in a 50-yard score in the final minutes of the half.

Flacco went the entire summer and more than two months of the season as an unsigned free agent before he agreed to a contract with the Browns.

The Jets were one of the teams that passed on the veteran quarterback. They turned down Flacco's offer to return to his former team earlier this fall following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Flacco finished the victory with 309 passing yards on 19-of-29 throwing for three touchdowns and an interception.

He now has 1,616 passing yards for 13 touchdowns in five games as the Browns' starter.

Flacco's performance led some fans to peg him as a candidate for end-of-the-year NFL awards ranging from Comeback Player of the Year to MVP.

The Browns have a nine-day break before returning to play the Cincinnati Bengals on January 7. The team remains in contention for the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.