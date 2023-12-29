Jets' Aaron Rodgers Chose Achilles Surgeon After Googling Kobe Bryant's 2013 Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers recovered from his torn Achilles quicker than normal, and he credits the doctor that did his surgery for aiding in that fast recovery.

Rodgers appeared on the Thursday Night Football broadcast to talk about his recovery, and he revealed that his choice of a doctor was a decision based on who Kobe Bryant, who also suffered a torn Achilles in 2013, went to for surgery.

"When I was sitting on the table in the locker room after I cam off the field on September 11th, I immediately google searched 'Kobe Bryant,'" Rodgers said. "Kobe's a favorite of probably most of ours, and I actually didn't realize that Neal (ElAttrache) had done his surgery. So the next thing I did was text Neal and said 'Hey, I'm going to come see you.'"

Bryant, who suffered the injury in the later stages of his career, managed to come back and play three more seasons. With Rodgers also nearing the end of his playing career, he'll likely be looking for similar success.

Rodgers had high praise for Dr. ElAttrache for not only his skills, but his willingness to help the New York Jets quarterback streamline the process to make a quick recovery.

"Neal is a fantastic doctor, not just his incredible skill, but his bedside manner and the way he takes care of his patients and keeps in touch with them. He's an incredible human being," Rodgers said. "He did a great surgery on me. And from the start I basically said, 'Listen, I know what the normal protocols are, I know I've got father time working against me, but let's start and cut everything in half and see what we can do with that.' He did a surgery that kind of allows the patient to get on their feet a little quicker because a lot of the stress and strain is actually put into the heel because of the type of surgery we did. So, I was up and moving quicker than usual."

While Rodgers won't suit up for the Jets again this season, he believes he would have been in a position to had New York been in the playoff hunt.

"I wanted to at least be in the conversation, and I think we basically did that," Rodgers said. "If things had been different with our record, I might be playing tonight instead of sitting my butt on this bench and talking to you guys."