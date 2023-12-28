Browns' Amari Cooper Out vs. Jets with Heel Injury After Reported 'Optimism' to Play

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will attempt to clinch a playoff spot Thursday without their top offensive playmaker.

Cleveland announced Amari Cooper was among the inactives for its game against the New York Jets because of a heel injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained "there was optimism that he would go, but he didn't feel right in warmups."

The timing is less than ideal for the Browns and not just because they can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Cooper is coming off one of the best games in team history when he tallied 11 catches for a franchise-record 265 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It was his second straight contest with more than 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, and he seemed to be elevating his game even more entering the season's stretch run.

In all, the Alabama product has 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

This is yet another high-profile setback for the Browns after running back Nick Chubb (knee) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) were lost for the season because of injury. Yet the team continues winning and enters Thursday's contest with a 10-5 record.

Quarterback Joe Flacco's resurgence is a major reason Cleveland is in position to clinch a playoff spot with one more win, but he has been particularly reliant on Cooper. The No. 1 option had 15 targets in the win over the Texans, which was 11 more than the next-closest wide receiver.

Look for tight end David Njoku to be an even bigger part of the game plan with Cooper sidelined.

He has found plenty of success with Flacco under center and has four touchdown catches in the last three games.