    Baker Mayfield, Amari Cooper Headline Madden 24 Ratings Update After NFL Week 16

    Andrew PetersDecember 28, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 24: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks for an open receiver during the regular season game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 24, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Baker Mayfield put on a veteran performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

    The former No. 1 overall pick, who has found a new home in Tampa Bay this season, threw for 283 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Buccaneers cruised past the Jaguars 30-12. Mayfield's big day led to him earning a nice bump to his Madden 24 rating.

    Madden NFL 24 @EAMaddenNFL

    RT if Baker Mayfield is HIM ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden24?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden24</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a> <a href="https://t.co/ILRUbXU2Qc">pic.twitter.com/ILRUbXU2Qc</a>

    Mayfield wasn't the only player getting a boost after a big performance, though.

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had a record-setting day with 265 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Houston Texans, and it led to him cracking the 90 overall club.

    Madden NFL 24 @EAMaddenNFL

    265 Yards and 2 TDs ⬆️⬆️⬆️<a href="https://twitter.com/madden24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Madden24</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Browns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Browns</a> <a href="https://t.co/0dEKG9jcNL">pic.twitter.com/0dEKG9jcNL</a>

    The game from Cooper not only helped his rating but also etched his name in the history books.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Amari Cooper:<br><br>265-YD game with Browns<br>226-YD game with Cowboys<br>210-YD game with Raiders<br><br>Joins Terrell Owens as the only players with 200-YD games with 3 different franchises. <a href="https://t.co/j1H4RHmaXy">pic.twitter.com/j1H4RHmaXy</a>

    Another wide receiver got an edge in their rating this week, as Amon-Ra St. Brown received a slight boost. The third-year player had 106 yards and a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' division-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings, following up his 112-yard, one-touchdown performance from the week before.

    Madden NFL 24 @EAMaddenNFL

    Division-Clinching Performance 📈 <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden24?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden24</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/amonra_stbrown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@amonra_stbrown</a> <a href="https://t.co/YFbo8wsbza">pic.twitter.com/YFbo8wsbza</a>

    St. Brown has been a huge factor in Detroit's outstanding season, and he now has the fifth-best rating of any receiver in the game.

    A full list of the Week 16 ratings updates can be found here.