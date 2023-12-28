49ers' Brock Purdy Reflects on 'Learning Experience' After 4 INTs in Loss to Ravens

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

While Brock Purdy had one of the worst performances of his career on Monday in the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the young quarterback is using it as a learning experience.

Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, there were some lessons to be taken away from his four-interception performance. A big part of those lessons was about having the right mindset.

"It's just not being in the right state of mind as a quarterback, having the aggressive trigger to make the throw the big play, but also shoot, you don't want to turn the ball over again," Purdy said. "It's a sucky state of mind to be in. But that's the learning experience of going back and just taking it and saying every play has a life of its own. You have to take it one play at a time and not try to win the game by a couple of big plays. And when I'm thinking like that, I just wasn't in the right state of mind towards the end when we're trying to get back into it. So that's the learning experience."

The game was just a blip in what has been an MVP-caliber season for Purdy. He's thrown for 4,050 yards and 29 touchdowns on the season, leading the 49ers to a division title.

Now he's looking to get back on track when the 49ers take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The game was unlike Purdy's typical performance. He's had multiple interceptions in just two other games this season and has thrown 11 total.

Only being in his second season, performances like Mondays' are rare for Purdy, and he'll be looking to learn from those mistakes moving forward as he leads the 49ers into the postseason.

And Purdy's teammates have faith that he'll be able to put the game behind him.

"I'm not going to tell Brock how to play that position," tight end George Kittle said. "I trust his instincts. He's done a great job so far in the last two seasons. He's done a great job his whole career, so however he wants to play the quarterback position, I'm OK with it."

Having already clinched the division, the 49ers are now looking to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They can do it this week if they beat the Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions lose, but they can still manage it in Week 18 if those pieces don't fall into place.

If San Francisco wins its final two games against the Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams, it will earn the No. 1 seed.