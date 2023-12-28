Michigan DC Praises Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's Speed: 'It's Like Reggie Bush'

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter believes Jalen Milroe's running ability is more similar to a running back's than a traditional dual-threat quarterback.

Ahead of Michigan's meeting with Alabama in the College Football Playoff on Monday, Minter had high praise for Milroe. Per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti, he likened the Alabama quarterback's running ability to that of legendary running back Reggie Bush.

"It's like Reggie Bush running the ball," Minter said. "It's not like a quarterback that's scrambling, and he's going to slide and [you] make sure you don't hit him so you don't get a penalty. This dude is going to run like a legit tailback or like a legit slot receiver once he's in space."

Milroe has certainly emerged as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country this season. The sophomore has picked up 468 yards on the ground along with 12 rushing touchdowns to go with his impressive passing numbers—2,718 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Standing at 6'2'' and 220 pounds, his size has been a big factor in his success on the ground as he manages to take contact well and pick up yards even after being hit. Combine that with his athleticism and passing ability, and Milroe is a nightmare to cover on defense.

His success in his first season as Alabama's starting quarterback didn't happen immediately, though. Milroe began the season with a pair of shaky performances, including Alabama's only loss against Texas where he threw a pair of interceptions. After Alabama head coach Nick Saban benched him in Week 3 against South Florida, Milroe came into his own and ended the regular season as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC.

His biggest test of the season still lies ahead, however. Milroe will be facing a Michigan team that is second in the nation in total defense, and the Wolverines are going to pull out all the stops to slow down Alabama's offense.