MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez Eyed by Mets, Angels in 2023 Free Agency

Norm Hall/Getty Images

After earning his third consecutive All-Star nod on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, designated hitter J.D. Martinez will have multiple suitors in free agency.

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels "are eyeing" Martinez, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Martinez hit 33 home runs with 103 RBI and 61 runs scored while slashing .271/.572/.893 through 113 games with the Dodgers in 2023.

That makes him a perfect candidate to shore up what was a weak spot in the Mets' lineup last season. Daniel Vogelbach, who took the majority of DH at-bats last season, was benched almost every time the Mets faced a left-handed pitcher. He appeared for just 15 at-bats against southpaws in 2023, according to Baseball Savant.

While similarly favoring right-handed pitchers, against whom he hit 24 of his home runs with the Dodgers, Martinez could be a more day-to-day designated hitter for the Mets.

He could also potentially help provide some desperately needed hits for the Mets, which ranked bottom six in the MLB with a team batting average of .238 last season.

The Angels are also in need of a designated hitter after two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although he won't be pitching until 2025, Ohtani is set to recover from UCL surgery in time to hit by Opening Day, so the Angels will need to load up at the position to even out the Freeway Series.

Agent Scott Boras told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal last year that Martinez "took $6 to $7 million below his value" to sign a one-year, $10 million deal with the Dodgers in 2023.