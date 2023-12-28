Trevor Lawrence to Be Limited in Jaguars Practice amid Shoulder Injury, Pederson Says

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed quarterback Trevor Lawrence is practicing again as a limited participant.

Lawrence was out Wednesday due to a sprained right AC joint, and he was unsure of his status both the rest of the week and for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

"It's feeling decent — a little bit better today," Lawrence told reporters Wednesday regarding his shoulder. "The last couple days, it has been progressing pretty good — still sore, but it's feeling a little bit better."

The 2021 No. 1 overall pick has yet to miss a game this year despite suffering a high-ankle sprain and being diagnosed with a concussion. All of the blows might finally be adding up, though.

Should Lawrence get ruled out, it would be a significant blow for the Jaguars. Jacksonville's four-game losing streak has suddenly blown the AFC South title race wide open, with the Jags tied at 8-7 with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

Pederson's squad can potentially clinch a division title by beating the Panthers, but that would also require losses from the Colts and Texans. A loss, on the other hand, could allow for Indianapolis or Houston to open a one-game lead in first.