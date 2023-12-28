X

    Trevor Lawrence to Be Limited in Jaguars Practice amid Shoulder Injury, Pederson Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars talks with head coach Doug Pederson during the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
    Mike Carlson/Getty Images

    Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed quarterback Trevor Lawrence is practicing again as a limited participant.

    Lawrence was out Wednesday due to a sprained right AC joint, and he was unsure of his status both the rest of the week and for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

    "It's feeling decent — a little bit better today," Lawrence told reporters Wednesday regarding his shoulder. "The last couple days, it has been progressing pretty good — still sore, but it's feeling a little bit better."

    The 2021 No. 1 overall pick has yet to miss a game this year despite suffering a high-ankle sprain and being diagnosed with a concussion. All of the blows might finally be adding up, though.

    Should Lawrence get ruled out, it would be a significant blow for the Jaguars. Jacksonville's four-game losing streak has suddenly blown the AFC South title race wide open, with the Jags tied at 8-7 with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

    Pederson's squad can potentially clinch a division title by beating the Panthers, but that would also require losses from the Colts and Texans. A loss, on the other hand, could allow for Indianapolis or Houston to open a one-game lead in first.

    C.J. Beathard would be tasked with starting at quarterback if Lawrence's shoulder sprain is too troublesome. The 30-year-old has gone 23-of-29 for 171 yards and a touchdown in backup duty this year.

