Schultz: Dak Prescott, Cowboys Eye Contract, Would Put QB Among NFL's Highest-Paid

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has performed at a high level throughout the 2023 season, and there's reportedly a likelihood that the team will reward him in a big way.

B/R's Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday's episode of Speak on FS1 that Prescott and the Cowboys are "highly motivated" to complete a contract extension that would put him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Schultz noted that Prescott is likely to get "between $55 and $60 million," which would reset the quarterback market. Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow is currently the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at $55 million per year, and it sounds like Prescott will have the opportunity to surpass that.

It was also noted that Prescott, who would become a free agent after the 2024 season if no extension is reached, has no-trade and no-tag clauses in his current contract, so he holds a significant amount of leverage in negotiations.

Entering Week 17, Prescott leads the league with 30 passing touchdowns against just seven interceptions while throwing for 3,892 yards. It was just a year ago that he threw a league-high 15 picks, so he has made major strides in taking care of the ball and avoiding turnovers.

While Prescott is one of the top MVP candidates, the Cowboys have struggled a bit lately with back-to-back losses against the Buggalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. At 10-5, Dallas is one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East, though both teams have already locked up their playoff berths.