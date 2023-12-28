Former NBA Star Charlie Villanueva Posts Photos After Hit-and-Run Car Crash

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Former NBA power forward Charlie Villanueva was involved in a hit-and-run car crash this week, and he shared footage of the damage to his vehicle on social media.

According to TMZ, Villanueva said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he and his wife, Lala, were riding in a Mercedes G Wagon when someone hit them from behind before fleeing. While the 39-year-old said no one was seriously injured, the pictures he shared from the scene of the crash showed his vehicle was seriously damaged.

"If you wondering what happened, my wife and I got hit bad by another car, and the crazy part is that whomever hit me, decided to run," Villanueva wrote in the caption. "Sore neck, sore back, messed up car, we are thankful to see another day. Our lives can't be replaced, but the vehicle can."

The No. 7 pick in the 2005 NBA draft by the Toronto Raptors, Villanueva spent 11 seasons in the league. He also suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks during his career, which ended after the 2015-16 season. He also played for the Dominican Republic national team during international competitions.

Villanueva went on to add an empowering message to anyone who has faced scary situations like the one he and his wife dealt with this week.