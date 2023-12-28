Mike McDaniel on Dolphins' 'Cuteness' Label: 'There's Always Going to Be Something'

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are perceived as a flashy team predicated on a high-powered offense, but head coach Mike McDaniel believes his squad is much more than that.

Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, McDaniel said he thinks the Dolphins haven't gotten enough credit for being able to grind out wins when necessary.

"To spend your time worrying about narratives, I would be a stressed out individual," McDaniel said. "I think it is kind of odd though. I feel like -- I haven't checked lately -- but I feel like we're pretty good at stopping the run and running the football. That's generally not associated with cuteness. Whatever. I mean, there's always going to be something."

The Dolphins are coming off a gritty 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys in a game where they scored just one offensive touchdown. Dallas entered the game as the league's top scoring offense, but Miami relied on its defense to win, continuing a recent trend.

Louis-Jacques noted that since Week 8, the Dolphins rank second in defensive EPA (61.98), first in scoring (15.9 points per game) and yards per game (253.8).

Miami (11-4) will have the opportunity to claim the No. 1 spot in the AFC when the team faces the conference-leading Baltimore Ravens (12-3) on Sunday, so that game will go a long way toward helping change the perception of the Dolphins.