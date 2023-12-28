Lamar Jackson Says Hype Around Ravens as NFL's Best After Win vs. 49ers Is 'Bait'

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

After soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in what was billed as a potential Super Bowl LVIII preview, the Baltimore Ravens are widely regarded as the best team in the NFL. However, star quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't interested in hearing that narrative.

"We're not paying [any] mind to that. I feel like that's bait -- that's clickbait," Jackson said Wednesday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "And like I said, we're trying to make it to February, so we're going to take it a game at a time."

The Ravens admitted to feeling disrespected after being the underdogs in Monday night's game. Jackson explained that he feels it's necessary to tune out the talk surrounding the team, as it shifted following Baltimore's 33-19 win.

"Keeping a level head is the most important thing for us right now, because now the narrative is changing," Jackson said. "It was just, 'This team is ... the Ravens; we don't know about the Ravens.' Now it's, 'Oh, they're the No. 1 team.'"

The Ravens own the best record in the NFL at 12-3 entering their marquee Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who are second in the AFC with an 11-4 record. Baltimore has been at its best when facing tough competition this season, as the team owns seven wins by 14 points or more over teams that currently have winning records.

Jackson, who is now favored to win his second NFL MVP award, said he feels his team relishes the opportunity to prove people wrong.

"I believe we've got a bunch of guys who've been doubted, a bunch of guys who've got things to prove -- on our team -- on both sides of the ball," Jackson said. "So, I believe, anytime we're the underdogs, we're going to always rise to the occasion. But we've got to stay locked in to do that."