    NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Can 'Probably Ask for Whatever He Wants' to Be HC, Exec Says

    Doric SamDecember 28, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 2: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen after the Big Ten Championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has become such a coveted target for NFL teams that there is reportedly a belief that he will be able to dictate his own terms if he chooses to return to the league.

    According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, an NFL executive said Harbaugh "can probably ask for whatever he wants" if he decides to leave the Wolverines.

    Harbaugh has been prominently featured in NFL head coaching rumors over each of the past two hiring cycles, though he has chosen to remain at Michigan to build the program into a national championship contender. The Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have already fired their head coaches, and there are likely to be more openings this offseason.

    Harbaugh is preparing to lead the Wolverines against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Day. When asked about his involvement in the latest round of NFL rumors during his Wednesday news conference, Harbaugh completely dodged the question and said his sole focus is on his current team.

    "Such a one-track mind," Harbaugh told reporters. "That's the way we've gone about things. It's literally whatever day we're in, looking to get the most out of it. Dominate the day. Then we're going to sleep tonight, and wake up tomorrow and see if we can't dominate that day. It's a single-minded group. It's very focused on just taking care of business today and see if we can't do the same tomorrow."

    Harbaugh coached in the NFL for four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, making it to three NFC championship games with one Super Bowl appearance. It will be interesting to see if he receives an offer that entices him to return to coaching the pros.

