Bengals' Orlando Brown Jr. Missed Son Sonny's Birth for Game vs. Steelers

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was a critical one for playoff positioning, but it was far from the most important development in Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.'s life that day.

As Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website and Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network noted, Brown's fiancée, Holly Luyah, gave birth to the couple's second child on Saturday.

Since Sonny Brown was two weeks early and the Bengals were already in Pittsburgh for the game, the left tackle couldn't be there for the birth. However, he watched via FaceTime from the locker room after the game.

"That's one of those things, at the end of day, I'm thankful she understands and my family understands," Brown said. "For me, football is kind of everything right now. You don't really get this opportunity back. You don't get the opportunity to see a birth, either. For me, it was important to be there with the guys in Pittsburgh and to be out there with them."

He also said he was "just so thankful" that everyone was healthy.