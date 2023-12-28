X

    Kevin Durant's Point Guard Skills Wow NBA Fans as Devin Booker, Suns Beat Rockets

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 27: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns goes up for a dunk during the second quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on December 27, 2023 in Houston, Texas. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
    Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

    There may not be must-wins in the NBA in December, but the Phoenix Suns needed a victory Wednesday.

    And they got just that.

    Phoenix defeated the Houston Rockets 129-113 in Wednesday's Western Conference showdown at Toyota Center. The Suns, who were without Bradley Beal (ankle), ended their three-game losing streak and improved to 15-15 overall and 4-9 in the last 13.

    Houston didn't have Dillon Brooks (oblique), and Phoenix wasted no time establishing control behind its primary playmakers. Kevin Durant stuffed the stat sheet with a triple-double of 27 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals, while Devin Booker added 20 points, seven assists and four boards.

    It wasn't just a two-man effort either with Eric Gordon (27 points and 7-of-11 three-pointers) and Grayson Allen (16 points) also playing well, but social media showed plenty of love for Durant's overall playmaking:

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    🚨 TRIPLE-DOUBLE FOR KD 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/ITb6eLOiPd">pic.twitter.com/ITb6eLOiPd</a>

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    KD drops the hammer! 🔨 <a href="https://t.co/q5jeAas9yD">pic.twitter.com/q5jeAas9yD</a>

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    Book it 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/IsF1yfTKD0">pic.twitter.com/IsF1yfTKD0</a>

    KDprime @forthefacts

    Let Kevin Durant handle the ball like this and have most of the decisions and you'll see a historic offense, if book can be more off ball and everyone just understands let kd make the decisions mostly you'll see historic offense with this group

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    Kevin Durant with a career-high-tying 16 assists and only 1 turnover. Can't say enough about his response after committing 18 turnovers over the last 3 games and saying he needed to be better in that respect

    Stephen PridGeon ☯️🏁 @StayTrueSDot3

    Durant's been a beat or 2 more patient than normal with his playmaking tonight, &amp; has now tied his career-high with 16 assists<br><br>I think he heard y'all's criticisms of his decision making

    RB @RyB_311

    Point Durant and Off Ball Book <a href="https://t.co/6YnOdv8wXa">pic.twitter.com/6YnOdv8wXa</a>

    Suns Are Better @SunsAreBetter

    I know everyone (including myself) wants Durant to take 20 shots every game, but this game has been a good reminder of who he really is.<br><br>At the half, he's got 10 assists (w/ 0 turnovers) and 5 rebounds, with a +/- of +21.<br><br>He does what it takes to win. That's all that matters.

    DurantMuse @DurantMuse_

    Kevin Durant at half:<br>10 points<br>5 rebounds <br>10 assists❗️<br><br>Is that Kevin Durant or magic Johnson😂 <a href="https://t.co/wl6hkyRglg">pic.twitter.com/wl6hkyRglg</a>

    DurantMuse @DurantMuse_

    Loved that effort in the first half. This is the beginning of the turnaround we have been waiting for🏹 <a href="https://t.co/inikk4VFdz">pic.twitter.com/inikk4VFdz</a>

    Albert Nguyen @AnalyticsCapper

    I guess Point Durant was what Phoenix needed this whole time!<br><br>He has 10 assists at halftime. Career high is 16.

    $B14 @ShawnBlack_5

    Yup Booker s pure scorer let kd run point this how yall play

    Soul @SoulT_35

    Point Durant is different

    Phoenix was expected to be a championship contender behind the trio of Durant, Booker and Beal, but its overall inconsistency has been one of the biggest storylines in the early portion of the season.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski even said people around the organization can "feel the frustration [from] Durant" as the team struggles. It surely doesn't help that Beal has played just six games because of injury and is once again sidelined with an ankle setback.

    With that as the backdrop, any struggles from the Suns were sure to be magnified. However, they set the tone in the early going and jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter before extending it to 18 by halftime.

    It wasn't even Durant and Booker doing most of the initial scoring, as Gordon caught fire from deep while Allen took advantage of openings with Houston focused on the stars.

    Instead, Durant was in facilitator mode with double-digit assists before intermission. It was also a matter of time before Booker put up his numbers, and he took over the scoring role in the third quarter as the Suns continued to keep the Rockets at bay.

    The only real drama for the fourth quarter was whether Durant would get his triple-double, and he did with a late rebound after going on a scoring streak of his own to finish off an incredible individual showing.

    Now he and the Suns will look to build some momentum when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.