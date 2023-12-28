Lakers' Gabe Vincent Out at Least 8 Weeks After Surgery on Knee Injury

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that guard Gabe Vincent underwent a successful arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee Wednesday. Team doctors will re-evaluate the five-year NBA veteran in "approximately eight weeks."

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Vincent missed 23 games (plus the IST final) between Oct. 30 until Dec. 20 because of swelling in his left knee. Vincent opted to have his knee drained and underwent for platelet-rich plasma therapy in hopes of avoiding surgery.

He came back for the team's 124-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 20, playing 14 minutes and posting three points and three assists.

Unfortunately, the knee swelling returned, leading to a surgery that a source "familiar with Vincent's plans" classified as a "cleanup," per McMenamin.

The former UC Santa Barbara star's NBA career began in Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He largely came off the bench over his first two seasons before entering the starting lineup on a part-time basis over the next two years.

Vincent then parlayed a great 2023 postseason with the defending Eastern Conference champions into a free agent deal. He averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists in 22 starts.

