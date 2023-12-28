Devin Hester, Antonio Gates, Julius Peppers Headline 2024 Pro Football HOF Finalists

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024.

The list is highlighted by former Chicago Bears return specialist Devin Hester, former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers and former San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates.

Here's a full list of the modern-era finalists with their positions, years and teams:

Reggie Wayne, WR: 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts Andre Johnson, WR: 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans Torry Holt, WR: 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR: 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2014 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks

2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2014 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks Jared Allen, DE: 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers Eric Allen, CB: 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders Willie Anderson, OT: 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens Jahri Evans, OG: 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers Dwight Freeney, DE: 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions Antonio Gates, TE: 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers Rodney Harrison, S: 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots

1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots Julius Peppers, DE: 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Green Bay Packers

2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Green Bay Packers Fred Taylor, RB: 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots Patrick Willis, LB: 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers Darren Woodson, S: 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

Here's a deeper dive into some of this year's finalists.

Devin Hester

This marks the third year in a row that Hester has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 41-year-old, who is widely considered the greatest returner of all time, spent 12 seasons in the NFL and is the league's all-time leader in return touchdowns with 20. He scored 19 of those 20 touchdowns as a member of the Bears between 2006-2013.

Hester was also a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He was named to the Hall of Fame's All-2000s and All-2010s Teams.

The Miami product posted 255 receptions for 3,311 yards and 16 touchdowns in 156 games across 12 seasons. He also recorded 315 punt returns 3,695 yards and 14 touchdowns, in addition to 295 kick returns for 7,333 yards and five scores.

Antonio Gates

Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers from 2003-2018 after signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State.

The 43-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best tight ends in NFL history, having caught 955 passes for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns in 236 games across his 16-year career.

Gates' 116 touchdown receptions are the most by a tight end in NFL history, as are his 21 career multi-touchdown games.

Gates was also an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and was named to the Hall of Fame's All-2000s Team. He was inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Julius Peppers

This marks Peppers' first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

The 43-year-old is best known for his 10 years with the Carolina Panthers, though he also suited up for the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Peppers recorded 159.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 82 pass breakups, 52 forced fumbles, 21 fumble recoveries, 719 tackles, 175 tackles for loss and 186 quarterback hits in 266 games across 17 seasons.

Peppers' 159.5 sacks rank fourth all-time in NFL history and his 52 forced fumbles rank second all-time in league history. Additionally, he's the only player to ever record at least 100 sacks and 10 interceptions in his career