Packers' Matt LaFleur on Jaire Alexander's Suspension: 'It's Never for One Thing'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday that cornerback Jaire Alexander was suspended for the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings because of conduct detrimental to the team, and head coach Matt LaFleur added some context to the situation.

LaFleur told reporters (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) that Alexander's mistake of saying the Packers wanted to play defense instead of defer after the opening coin toss ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers "had nothing to do with that whole incident."

Rather, he said "it's never for one thing" while suggesting the team and player are approaching it as a learning situation.

"I think there's a lot of lessons along the way from everybody involved and hopefully we learn from them, and I think we will," he said. "I think there will probably be better communication moving forward.

"I think Ja is going to be here a long time. He's a hell of a player and just looking to move past this and learn from it, and we'll all move forward and be better for it."

While the Packers made Aaron Jones, Quay Walker and Eric Wilson the three captains for Sunday's game, Alexander went out for the coin toss anyway. After the game, he said he believed LaFleur didn't know he was from the area and that his teammates didn't seem to mind:

However, it was almost a costly move.

Had the official not asked for clarification when Alexander said he wanted the defense on the field, Carolina could have started both the game and the second half with the ball. Choosing to go on defense first is different than deferring, which gives a team the choice to start with the ball in the second half.

Yet, as Alexander said in his comments, the official asked for clarification and the Packers deferred.

It is yet another turn in the cornerback's season.

Williams noted he forfeited a $700,000 workout bonus ahead of the campaign because he skipped the majority of Green Bay's offseason program. He has also played just six games, which led to some speculation about his status.

Ahead of the win over the Panthers, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported Alexander was practicing but remained inactive for a long stretch in November. He also didn't go on injured reserve despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

A source close to the cornerback told Demovsky his absence was because of the injury and that "all that other stuff has had nothing to do with him not playing."

The suspension comes at a poor time considering the Packers are 7-8 and likely need to win out to make the NFC playoffs.

They are 10th in the conference and one game behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks for the final two wild-card spots. They finish with the Vikings and Chicago Bears and would surely be better equipped to win those divisional contests with a two-time Pro Bowler lined up against the likes of Justin Jefferson, DJ Moore and others.