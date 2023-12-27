Report: Texans' C.J. Stroud to Resume Activities; Still in Concussion Protocol

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol, but he appears to be nearing a return to the field.

Stroud's concussion symptoms "have subsided" and he will return to activities this week, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

The rookie took part in practice on Wednesday, "making several throws and appeared to have his usual amount of activity during the portion open to reporters," according to Wilson.



Stroud has missed Houston's last two games after suffering a concussion in a Week 14 loss to the New York Jets. He took a hit from Jets tackle Quinnen Williams and his head bounced off the turf.

Houston got off to a solid start with Stroud under center as he led the Texans to a 7-6 record and kept the team in contention for the AFC South crown. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions in 13 games, in addition to rushing for 143 yards and three scores.

Stroud's injury has been a tough blow for the Texans, which have lost two of their last three games and remain outside the playoff picture with an 8-7 record.

Case Keenum started Houston's last two games, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 291 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions in that span. The Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans but fell to the Cleveland Browns.

Stroud returning to the lineup this weekend to face the Titans would be a huge boost for the Texans as they continue to hover around the playoff picture.