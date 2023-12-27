Eagles Rumors: A.J. Brown 'Wasn't Happy' With Team's Performance in Win over Giants

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles' 33-25 win over the New York Giants on Christmas Day, one of their star players reportedly isn't satisfied.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, star receiver A.J. Brown "wasn't happy with the team's performance" on Monday.

McLane also noted that Brown declined to be interviewed on Wednesday during the open locker room session, though he "intimated" that he'd be willing to speak later in the week. He also didn't speak after Monday's victory, fueling the speculation regarding his unhappiness.

"I was taught if I had nothing [good] to say to not say anything. I'll take the fine if I have to," Brown told reporters at the time.

Brown led the Eagles with 80 yards on six catches and now holds the franchise record for most receptions in a season at 101 with two weeks left before the playoffs. While he and DeVonta Smith are one of just two pairs of teammates to have over 1,000 receiving yards so far this season, neither of them is happy with how the offense is performing.

"We're not playing good football right now. As an offense, we're not where we want to be. I'm not satisfied," Smith said after the game. "Yeah, we got 11 wins. I'm not happy. It needs to be better for what I want to do, what everybody else in here wants to do, what we want to be. We're nowhere near that, so no, I'm not happy"

At 11-4, the Eagles are tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC, so the team still has a chance to earn home-field advantage over the final two weeks of the regular season.