Cowboys Rumors: Mike McCarthy Firing Discussed in NFL If DAL Doesn't Make Playoff Run

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Despite gearing up for his third consecutive playoff appearance with the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy's future with the organization after this season will be under a microscope based on how the team fares in the postseason.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, people outside of the Cowboys organization have speculated that McCarthy "could be in trouble" with another early playoff exit.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated to reporters during the league meetings earlier this month that McCarthy is in line for a contract extension after this season. That came when the team was in the midst of a five-game winning streak, capped off by a 33-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Graziano did note the sense right now is that a coaching change is not being considered.

Dallas has already locked up a playoff spot and is in the running for an NFC East title, but its chances for the latter have taken a hit with back-to-back losses against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

McCarthy is the first head coach who has led the Cowboys to three straight playoff appearances since Barry Switzer from 1994 to '96. But success in those games has been elusive for the 60-year-old.

The Cowboys have lost two of three playoff games with McCarthy. Their losses, both against the San Francisco 49ers, have ended in embarrassing fashion. The 2021 NFC Wild Card game saw the clock expire when Dak Prescott scrambled on a play when they didn't have any timeouts remaining.

Last year's NFC Divisional Round matchup ended with McCarthy calling a final play that had Ezekiel Elliott line up as the center and only offensive lineman to snap the ball to Prescott.