NFL Fans Bash Sean Payton's Broncos for Benching Russell Wilson amid Contract Rumors

After weeks when it appeared there was some dissension between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos decided to make a change at quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Payton informed the team that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the regular season after the Broncos lost three of their last four games.

The primary impetus for the move is to preserve Denver's financial flexibility for this offseason, as Wilson has language in his contract that guarantees him significant money for 2025 if he suffers an injury.

Fans and analysts had plenty to say about Payton, Wilson and the entire Broncos' experience in 2023 after the move was announced.

There have been indications that Payton wasn't exactly thrilled with how Wilson was running the offense. He was seen yelling at the nine-time Pro Bowler on the sideline during their Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions, though he downplayed the situation after the game.

Now, the Broncos will take a page from the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders' playbook by replacing their starting quarterback with Stidham in an attempt to save money.

Unlike the Raiders' situation with Derek Carr, who had no guaranteed money remaining on his deal when he was released, the Broncos would have an $85 million dead cap hit if they move on from Wilson after this season.

Denver would presumably designate Wilson as a post-June 1 cut in order to spread that dead cap money out over two seasons rather than try to eat it all in one year.

Regardless of the plan, this certainly seems like a strong indication that Payton will be looking for a new starting quarterback in 2024.

Stidham will take over for the final two games with the Broncos still alive in the AFC playoff race, albeit with long odds of making the field. The New York Times' playoff simulator gives them a six percent chance to be a postseason team going into Week 17.