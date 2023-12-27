X

NFL

    NFL Fans Bash Sean Payton's Broncos for Benching Russell Wilson amid Contract Rumors

    Adam WellsDecember 27, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos talks to Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    After weeks when it appeared there was some dissension between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos decided to make a change at quarterback for the remainder of the season.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Payton informed the team that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the regular season after the Broncos lost three of their last four games.

    The primary impetus for the move is to preserve Denver's financial flexibility for this offseason, as Wilson has language in his contract that guarantees him significant money for 2025 if he suffers an injury.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Russell Wilson already has $39 million guaranteed for 2024, but he has an additional $37M that would become guaranteed if he can't pass a physical by early March. <br><br>Denver's move to sit him assures that money won't trigger. And Denver does this at a time when Wilson is the NFL's…

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    The $37 million in 2025 <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RapSheet</a> speaks of is currently guaranteed for injury only. It becomes fully guaranteed in March. Hence the fear of having him play and suffer a catastrophic injury, causing the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> to be on the hook for that money when they're not currently. <a href="https://t.co/9pNpGWr6Q7">https://t.co/9pNpGWr6Q7</a>

    Fans and analysts had plenty to say about Payton, Wilson and the entire Broncos' experience in 2023 after the move was announced.

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Russell Wilson in his living room on Sunday <a href="https://t.co/B2gVHjXVcY">pic.twitter.com/B2gVHjXVcY</a>

    Kyle @Kyle___H

    Wilson stats the last 4 games:<br><br>1,014 passing yards <br>9 TD's<br>2 INT<br><br>Kind of a weird choice

    Anthony Russo @Anthony_Russo97

    Bill Belichick destroying the Broncos season again is hilarious

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @ASchatzNFL

    The thing that surprises me about Russell Wilson is just how much schadenfreude everyone seems to be feeling about his struggles. Sure, he's a bit of a weirdo. He's also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He seems like a good person. Why delight in his fall?

    Moody @EricNMoody

    Russell Wilson after learning he's been benched by Broncos head coach Sean Payton. <a href="https://t.co/zxlrOdNadq">pic.twitter.com/zxlrOdNadq</a>

    Sam Richmond @samrichmondBR

    russell wilson had a fine year but becomes the easy fall guy for sean payton who doesn't want to have to accept any responsibility for not turning the broncos around <br><br>and people will side with payton because wilson makes corny tiktoks lol <a href="https://t.co/4kIhhMakja">pic.twitter.com/4kIhhMakja</a>

    Parris @vicious696

    Sean Payton never liked Russ which always baffled me as to why he went to Denver instead of waiting for the Chargers job <br><br>That cap hit is gonna be massive

    MileHighReport @MileHighReport

    Now we wait and see if the man who pulled the trigger on the Russell Wilson trade, GM George Paton sticks around. <br><br>Will Sean Payton clean house?

    Cecil Lammey @CecilLammey

    It's all about FIT in the NFL. <br><br>Stidham isn't an upgrade, but he'll be able to run more of what Payton wants to run. This keeps Wilson from getting hurt, and it indicates the direction this team is taking at QB in 2024. <a href="https://twitter.com/DenverSportsCom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DenverSportsCom</a> <a href="https://t.co/RUyeV8TF0K">https://t.co/RUyeV8TF0K</a>

    Freaking about Football @FreakyPeezy

    So...Sean Payton failed. Cause his main goal was what. Fix Russell Wilson. So he failed

    Hustle Chillson @HustleChillson

    Torn between feeling disappointed Russ' career dropped off as hard as it did, trash talking Sean Payton, and grave dancing on all the Broncos fans and journalists who had things to say a few weeks ago.

    Tyler Polumbus @Tyler_Polumbus

    George Paton gave Russ a quarter of a billion dollar contract that hasn't even kicked in yet. <br><br>Hard to imagine he doesn't go down with Russ.

    Vic Lombardi @VicLombardi

    Amazing how quickly this Russell Wilson thing has escalated. <br><br>True intentions revealed in a span of two days. <br><br>Russ's run in Denver is over. <br>He will be waived. <br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/Broncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@broncos</a> will eat a ton of money. <br>It will go down as the worst trade in franchise history. <br><br>Unfortunate.

    zachleft @zachleft

    denver broncos<br> 😑<br> |\🙌<br> / \_<br>━━━━━┓ ＼＼ <br>┓┓┓┓┓┃ <br>┓┓┓┓┓┃<br>┓┓┓┓┓┃ <br>┓┓┓┓┓┃ russell wilson<br>┓┓┓┓┓┃ ヽ😓ノ<br>┓┓┓┓┓┃ /<br>┓┓┓┓┓┃ ノ) <br>┓┓┓┓┓┃

    There have been indications that Payton wasn't exactly thrilled with how Wilson was running the offense. He was seen yelling at the nine-time Pro Bowler on the sideline during their Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions, though he downplayed the situation after the game.

    Now, the Broncos will take a page from the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders' playbook by replacing their starting quarterback with Stidham in an attempt to save money.

    Unlike the Raiders' situation with Derek Carr, who had no guaranteed money remaining on his deal when he was released, the Broncos would have an $85 million dead cap hit if they move on from Wilson after this season.

    Denver would presumably designate Wilson as a post-June 1 cut in order to spread that dead cap money out over two seasons rather than try to eat it all in one year.

    Regardless of the plan, this certainly seems like a strong indication that Payton will be looking for a new starting quarterback in 2024.

    Stidham will take over for the final two games with the Broncos still alive in the AFC playoff race, albeit with long odds of making the field. The New York Times' playoff simulator gives them a six percent chance to be a postseason team going into Week 17.

    Denver will play the Los Angeles Chargers and Raiders in its final two games. Stidham has only made two starts in his NFL career, both last season with Las Vegas.