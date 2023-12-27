NFL Rumors: Broncos' Russell Wilson Benched for Jarrett Stidham by Sean Payton

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reportedly benching veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, head coach Sean Payton has informed the team that Stidham will start over Wilson against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Broncos were considering the move in order to "preserve financial flexibility," as $37 million of Wilson's salary will vest in March, and if he were to suffer a significant injury, the Broncos would possibly be unable to get out of paying it.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the situation is similar to the one the Las Vegas Raiders faced with Derek Carr late last season. Vegas chose to bench Carr for Stidham, and Carr was released during the offseason.

Stidham is currently Wilson's backup, and Rapoport noted that Payton has some interest in seeing what Stidham can do in his offense.

