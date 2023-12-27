X

NFL

    NFL Rumors: Broncos' Russell Wilson Benched for Jarrett Stidham by Sean Payton

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 27, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the 1st quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on December 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    The Denver Broncos are reportedly benching veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, head coach Sean Payton has informed the team that Stidham will start over Wilson against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Broncos were considering the move in order to "preserve financial flexibility," as $37 million of Wilson's salary will vest in March, and if he were to suffer a significant injury, the Broncos would possibly be unable to get out of paying it.

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the situation is similar to the one the Las Vegas Raiders faced with Derek Carr late last season. Vegas chose to bench Carr for Stidham, and Carr was released during the offseason.

    Stidham is currently Wilson's backup, and Rapoport noted that Payton has some interest in seeing what Stidham can do in his offense.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    NFL Rumors: Broncos' Russell Wilson Benched for Jarrett Stidham by Sean Payton
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.