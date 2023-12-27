NBA Rumors: Pistons Eye Tobias Harris, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Miles Bridges in FA

NBA Rumors: Pistons Eye Tobias Harris, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Miles Bridges in FADecember 27, 2023
Amid their historic losing streak, the Detroit Pistons are reportedly targeting several players ahead of free agency during the offseason.
During an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Pistons want to add a power forward between now and the start of next season, and he named Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors, Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers and Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets as potential targets:
Run It Back @RunItBackFDTV
"I'm told after the game last night, Cade Cunningham addressed the team, he's been addressing the team more the last couple of weeks."<a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> on Cade Cunningham and possible trades for the Pistons.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g">https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g</a> <a href="https://t.co/BNQ6rW3kMU">pic.twitter.com/BNQ6rW3kMU</a>
The Pistons set the single-season NBA record for consecutive losses with 27 on Tuesday, bringing their overall record to 2-28 this season.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.