NBA Rumors: Pistons Eye Tobias Harris, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Miles Bridges in FA

Amid their historic losing streak, the Detroit Pistons are reportedly targeting several players ahead of free agency during the offseason.

During an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Pistons want to add a power forward between now and the start of next season, and he named Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors, Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers and Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets as potential targets:

The Pistons set the single-season NBA record for consecutive losses with 27 on Tuesday, bringing their overall record to 2-28 this season.

