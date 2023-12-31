Christian Cashes Contract, Beats Adam Copeland, Retains AEW TNT Title at Worlds End

AEW

Christian Cage lost his No Disqualification grudge match at AEW Worlds End on Saturday to lose his TNT Championship to Adam Copeland, but he was able to win it back mere moments later.

Copeland initially defeated Christian after using his opponent's own finisher, the Killswitch, on him for the win.

As Copeland raised his title belt in the air, Killswitch snuck up behind him to cash in his TNT title shot.

A pair of chokeslams all but seemed to seal Copeland's fate, leading to an apparent Killswitch title victory.

However, Christian then went up to Killswitch and demanded a title shot. He whispered something into Killswitch's ear, and Killswitch was apparently convinced enough to give his opportunity to him.

Christian signed the contract, handed it to referee Paul Turner and went to work. After spearing Copeland, Christian became the champion once again.

Copeland and Cage are lifelong friends who enjoyed enormous success together in WWE, but they didn't cross paths for the first time in AEW until Copeland joined the company in October.

Following Cage's successful TNT title defense against Darby Allin at WrestleDream, Copeland debuted by saving Allin and Sting from an attack at the hands of Christian, Nick Wayne and Killswitch.

Despite foiling Cage's plan, Copeland later made it clear that he came to AEW in order to have one last tag team run with him, but Christian turned him down and showed no interest in teaming up with his longtime friend.

After Copeland teamed with Sting and Allin to beat Cage's triumvirate in a six-man tag team match at Full Gear, Copeland received a shot at Cage and the TNT Championship on the Dec 6 episode of Dynamite in Montreal.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Instant Classic took the fight to each other in a highly entertaining affair, but it ended in controversial fashion.

Shayna Wayne, who is the mother of Nick Wayne, showed up at ringside during the match and had the TNT Championship belt in her clutches.

There was some thought that she was going to hit Cage since he had made her life miserable in recent weeks and essentially brainwashed her son, but she hit Copeland instead, allowing Christian to pin him and retain.

Shayna ultimately explained that her actions were a result of wanting to get revenge for Copeland attacking her son, and due to the fact that she came to realize that Cage loved her son just as much as she did.

All of that led to Copeland challenging Christian to a No Disqualification match at Worlds End with Cage accepting, potentially due to the knowledge that he had a ton of people in his corner willing to lend a helping hand.

In the end, Cage was able to win his title back and become a two-time TNT champion.