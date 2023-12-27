Sean Payton Rips Russell Wilson's Broncos Offense for Being 'Not Good Enough'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Sean Payton's patience with the Denver Broncos offense is wearing thin amid the team's recent stretch of three losses in four games that has left them with a steep hill to climb if they want to make the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Payton talked about the offense being "not good enough" right now.

"So many times, when we look at some of that stuff, it's self-inflicted problems," he said. "That has to get cleaned up. That's communication. That might be having to reduce — is there too much in? Right now, we're average to below average in a lot of things offensively, and it's not good enough."

The dynamic between Payton and Russell Wilson has been carefully monitored all season, but it's under a microscope right now. He was seen yelling at his quarterback on the sideline in the third quarter of the Broncos' 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15.

Payton downplayed that moment after the game, telling reporters he was upset about an offsides call and wasn't yelling at Wilson.

Wilson continues to be asked about his future with the Broncos, though he isn't answering those questions.

The Broncos looked like they turned a corner after starting the season 1-5. They won five straight games to get over .500 and were firmly in the wild-card mix in the AFC.

Since Week 13, though, things have fallen off for Denver. The team has lost three of its last four games, including Sunday's 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots.

The offense has been held under 300 yards in each of those losses and committed a total of eight turnovers over the past five weeks.

Wilson is playing better this season than he did in 2022. He has thrown for 3,020 yards, 26 touchdowns and is completing 66.4 percent of his attempts, but there's been a lack of consistency that has contributed to the offensive struggles.