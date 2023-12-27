Jason Kelce Says Flamethrower Among Eagles' Christmas Gifts: 'Pretty Sure It's Legal'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Cam Jurgens won't have any trouble clearing the snow from his driveway now.

On the newest episode of New Heights Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed Jurgens received a flamethrower for Christmas, adding he's "pretty sure it's legal."

The gift was purchased by guard Landon Dickerson as part of a "white elephant" exchange among the team's offensive linemen. Kelce said a Julius Erving autographed card and a smokeless stove were among the other presents.

When it came to the flamethrower, Kelce said he didn't recall anybody attempting to steal it from Jurgens because "nobody else knew what else to do with it." The six-time Pro Bowler added he considered taking it before opening his own gift, a kegerator.