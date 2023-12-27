Video: Kansas, UNLV Benches Clear as Players Fight to End Guaranteed Rate Bowl 2023

Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas ended its 15-year winless drought in bowl games with a 49-36 victory over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, but the celebration was delayed because of a scuffle that broke out after the final snap.

Jayhawks players took exception to UNLV cornerback Jerrae Williams attempting to tackle Jason Bean as he was holding the ball to run out the clock on a fourth-down snap.

This was a fitting end for a game that was littered with flags throughout. The two teams combined for 309 yards worth of penalties on 27 accepted fouls.

Kansas was on the wrong end of most calls. It was flagged four personal fouls, two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, three pass interference calls and two 15-yard facemask penalties.

Despite all of the penalties against them, the Jayhawks were able to get their first postseason win since the 2008 Insight Bowl. The offense racked up a season-high 591 total yards against the Rebels.

Bean set career-highs with 449 passing yards and six touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions for the first time in 50 college games.

Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm had a Randy Moss-esque stat line with 160 yards and three touchdowns on four receptions. The junior entered the game with 395 yards and three touchdowns in 12 appearances this season.