NBA Fans Want Dejounte Murray Trade as Trae Young, Hawks Lose to DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

It looked like the Atlanta Hawks were set to secure a victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Hawks possessed a six-point halftime lead and led by as much as 12 in the third quarter. However, a furious charge in the second half from Chicago led to the Bulls taking the lead and emerging victorious via a score of 118-113.

The Hawks were led on offense by Bogdan Bogdanović, who scored 22 points off of the bench. Trae Young followed him up with 21 points while Dejounte Murray was next with 17 points.

Murray's output, however, was pretty front loaded. He scored 13 of his points in the opening half, meaning that he only managed four points during the latter half.

He was only 2-of-9 from three point range and took four fouls. While he did have six rebounds and four assists, the performance was a bit lackluster, especially considering his increasing presence in trade rumors.

Fans on social media ripped into Murray's effort and even made a case that the team may function better without him in the lineup.

While Murray's tenure in Atlanta appears to be heading towards the end, his next destination remains up for speculations.

He has had significant links to both the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Fans on social media put out potential trade packages involving him and overall pushed for him to land in a better situation than Atlanta.

The price for Murray looks like it could be steep, with SNY's Ian Begley projecting his value as "several first-round picks and young, ascending players."

Still, a change of scenery could pay dividends for Murray, who entered the day averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season.