    NBA Fans Want Dejounte Murray Trade as Trae Young, Hawks Lose to DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

    Jack MurrayDecember 27, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 26: Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks grabs the rebound during the game against the Chicago Bulls on December 26, 2023 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    It looked like the Atlanta Hawks were set to secure a victory over the Chicago Bulls.

    The Hawks possessed a six-point halftime lead and led by as much as 12 in the third quarter. However, a furious charge in the second half from Chicago led to the Bulls taking the lead and emerging victorious via a score of 118-113.

    Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

    BULLS WIN.<br>BULLS WIN.<br>BULLS WIN.<br>BULLS WIN. <a href="https://t.co/3i1uWGpnKY">pic.twitter.com/3i1uWGpnKY</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DeMar DAGGER 😤 <a href="https://t.co/D0Gowjpzr9">pic.twitter.com/D0Gowjpzr9</a>

    The Hawks were led on offense by Bogdan Bogdanović, who scored 22 points off of the bench. Trae Young followed him up with 21 points while Dejounte Murray was next with 17 points.

    Murray's output, however, was pretty front loaded. He scored 13 of his points in the opening half, meaning that he only managed four points during the latter half.

    He was only 2-of-9 from three point range and took four fouls. While he did have six rebounds and four assists, the performance was a bit lackluster, especially considering his increasing presence in trade rumors.

    Fans on social media ripped into Murray's effort and even made a case that the team may function better without him in the lineup.

    🅿️𝖑𝖆𝖞𝖇𝖔𝖎 🅿️𝖚𝖋𝖋𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖌 🇺🇬🇪🇬 @FalconsGotNext2

    Okay yeah, trade Dejounte Murray… What a failure of a trade for the team he's been

    Anyone know if Dejounte Murray is alive? Dude been stuck at 13 since the half 😆

    Yeah I'm good off Dejounte Murray he legit has 0 impact on the game

    Dejounte Murray's body language is horrible too like bro if you don't wanna be here then just publicly request the trade we tried and it didn't work good luck somewhere else

    Dejounte Murray 2/9 from 3. Nice

    This man Dejounte Murray did not make a 3 the ENTIRE half. And gave me a one L lmao

    Dejounte is dogwater

    Guards don't even attack Trae, they can just cook dejounte Murray.

    Ain't no way Dejounte shot 2-9 from 3, I'm sick

    Dejounte McFlurry get out

    Dejounte Murray point shaving.

    Put Dejounte Murray in the fedex box with Arthur Smith and Ridder.

    While Murray's tenure in Atlanta appears to be heading towards the end, his next destination remains up for speculations.

    He has had significant links to both the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Fans on social media put out potential trade packages involving him and overall pushed for him to land in a better situation than Atlanta.

    Name an NBA player that would you think would be better on a different team<br><br>I'll start: Dejounte Murray <a href="https://t.co/PfcR0x1brD">pic.twitter.com/PfcR0x1brD</a>

    Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela for Jaxon Hayes and Dlo and a second pick <a href="https://t.co/dESghZZ9wO">pic.twitter.com/dESghZZ9wO</a>

    When the Lakers get Dejounte Murray, fire Ham and sign Rondo as coach. <a href="https://t.co/ne4gzTQBkt">pic.twitter.com/ne4gzTQBkt</a>

    Lebron James<br>Dejounte Murray<br>Rui Hachimura<br>Jarred Vanderbilt<br>Anthony Davis<br><br>Austin Reaves 6th man<br><br>👀👀

    Potential 3 Team Trade:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> Receive: Zach LaVine &amp; Dejounte Murray<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> Receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, protected pick<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawks</a> Receive: DLO, Gabe Vincent, JHS, Future unprotected 1st round pick <a href="https://t.co/b80AKSDVCv">pic.twitter.com/b80AKSDVCv</a>

    Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela to the Lakers would feed families.

    Dejounte Murray<br>Austin Reaves or Cam Reddish<br>LeBron James <br>Anthony Davis <br>Clint Capela<br><br>🤔👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    This <a href="https://twitter.com/chicagobulls?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chicagobulls</a> team would look even better with Dejounte Murray as the point guard

    The price for Murray looks like it could be steep, with SNY's Ian Begley projecting his value as "several first-round picks and young, ascending players."

    Still, a change of scenery could pay dividends for Murray, who entered the day averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season.

    Atlanta fell to 12-18 with the loss and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.