Lions' Jared Goff on Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta: 'They Don't Play Like Rookies'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff likes what he sees from rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.

The Lions clinched the NFC North for the first time ever with Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings. This is sets up the first playoff appearance for Detroit since 2016 and Goff's first playoff berth since the 2020 season.

Both Gibbs and LaPorta have made a significant impact to the Lions despite it being their first year in the NFL and Goff acknowledged their maturity levels and that they take the team's offense to the next level.

"They don't play like rookies," Goff said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "They don't act like rookies. They don't make mistakes like rookies. They're on their stuff. It's a credit to those guys upstairs...I can speak specifically to the two guys on offense; they are as good as I've been around. It certainly brings a new dimension to our offense."

Gibbs was the 12th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has hit the ground running with Detroit. He had 154 carries for 872 yards and nine touchdowns and is second among all rookies in rushing yards. He, alongside David Montgomery, form an extremely formidable tailback tandem that has helped lead the Lions to the third-best rushing attack in the NFL.

LaPorta was selected in the second round as was tasked with replacing the production of T.J. Hockenson, who was dealt away during the 2022 season. He has been very capable thus far, with 74 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, and the tight end has been named NFL Rookie of the Week multiple times.

The duo became the first rookie teammates in NFL history with nine touchdowns apiece in a single season and the Lions look like a formidable force entering the playoffs.