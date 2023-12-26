Jets' Robert Saleh 'Fully Expecting' OC Hackett, Entire Coaching Staff Back in 2024

Jets' Robert Saleh 'Fully Expecting' OC Hackett, Entire Coaching Staff Back in 2024December 26, 2023
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
The New York Jets may have had a disappointing 2023 campaign, but it appears the franchise won't be making any coaching changes entering 2024.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that he's "fully expecting" his staff to reman intact next year, including offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
