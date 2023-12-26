Allen Iverson Wants to Rejoin 76ers' Organization: 'I Want to Still Give Them More'

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

NBA legend Allen Iverson wants to be more involved with the team that he had his best years with.

In an appearance on Headliners with Rachel Nichols, Iverson spoke about his desire to have a role with the Philadelphia 76ers organization.

"My role there is nowhere near where I think it should be," Iverson said. "I love Philadelphia so much and I love that organization for everything they did for me. They made me a household name."

Iverson specified that he was not interested in a coaching role but would love to have a place in the organization where he could serve as a mentor to players. This could come in a similar fashion as other former star players like Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan, who serve in advisory roles with the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs respectively.

"Just anything I have as a basketball savant, just use me," Iverson said.

Iverson spent 12 seasons with the 76ers, earning eight all-star nominations and leading the team to the NBA finals in 2000-01. He would win the NBA MVP award that season and is second all-time in franchise history in points and leads numerous other categories.

His first tenure in Philadelphia ended on a sour note, with him reportedly requesting a trade although he has since pushed back on this. He would play for the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies before returning to Philadelphia for the final season of his career.