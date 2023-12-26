Vikings' T.J. Hockenson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, MCL; Out for Season

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will be without tight end T.J. Hockenson for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed that Hockenson had suffered a ACL and MCL injury that will sideline him for the season during the Vikings Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Hockenson left the game in the third quarter after making a catch in the middle of the field. He was ruled out shortly after and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN had reported that the outlook on Hockenson was "not good."



Tuesday's report confirms those reports as the Vikings will need to navigate the rest of the season without Hockenson.

Hockenson had 95 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns. This was his career-high in both catches and yards and he was a major contributor for an offense that was already down starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse are the other tight ends on the roster and will be tasked with taking over some of the production that Hockenson provided for the Vikings offense. Other players stepping up will be crucial for the Vikings playoff chances, as Minnesota will need some strong performances over the final two weeks in order to qualify for the postseason.

The Vikings are 7-8 and currently the last team out of the playoffs. The team will likely need to win out and also get some help from others in order to make it, but still remain alive in the chase.