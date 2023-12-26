Aaron Rodgers Says Josh Allen Should Be in 2023 NFL MVP Discussion If Bills Win Out

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Should Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen be in the MVP conversation?

It appears New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks so.

Speaking during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said that Allen should at least be in the conversation for the MVP award if the Bills win out and finish the season 11-6.

"If they finish the last two and win out and if Miami loses their next one, the Week 18 is going to be for the division...," Rodgers said before being interrupted by McAfee. "What if Josh has eight touchdowns the last two weeks and finishes with 48 combined touchdowns? How do you not put him in the conversation?"

Although Allen has tossed 15 interceptions this season, he has also played some of his best football. Through 15 games, he has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,778 yards and 27 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 413 yards and 13 scores.

Additionally, during Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen joined former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 50-plus rushing scores in their career.

Allen has led Buffalo to an 8-6 record and the Bills are on an impressive three-game winning streak that has also seen them defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, which are two of the best teams in the league.