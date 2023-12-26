Jets' Zach Wilson Remains in Concussion Protocol, Trevor Siemian to Start vs. Browns

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Trevor Siemian is in line to start again at quarterback for the New York Jets for Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Zach Wilson remains in the concussion protocol, so he'll be unavailable.

Siemian has gotten the lion's share of reps over the past two weeks and led the offense from the first snap in a 30-28 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Siemian has thrown for 393 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions with New York this season.

At 6-9, the Jets no longer have a possible path to the playoffs, so there's little to play for in the final two weeks. If Wilson had been cleared to play, Saleh might have at least been incentivized to put him back under center to showcase his skills ahead of the offseason.

Siemian will instead have the unenviable task of matching up against a Browns defense that's first in both passing yards allowed (160.1 per game) and opponent passer rating (71.6). Myles Garrett is also tied for seventh in sacks (13) and all but guaranteed for a fourth straight Pro Bowl nod.

Cleveland isn't lacking in motivation, either. The door to win the AFC North remains open, and a Week 17 victory means at least securing a postseason berth.