Brock Purdy 'Going to Be Fine' Despite Injury vs. Ravens, 49ers' Shanahan Says

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic that Brock Purdy won't miss any time after suffering a stinger in the fourth quarter of Monday's 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Shanahan said he believes his starting quarterback is "going to be fine" based on how he was talking during and after the game:

"Just watching him, how he was that week (after the Cardinals game), and then just being able to hear how he was today and talk to him last night after the game, I think he's going to be fine. I don't think it's going to bother him too [much]. I mean, I don't want to take away from it. I'm sure it's a pain for him, but in overall things, I think he's going to be fine for us this week."

Purdy originally suffered the stinger in last week's victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He left the game for three snaps in the second quarter to get evaluated before returning.

There was no indication from Purdy's performance against the Cardinals that anything was wrong. He finished 16-of-25 for 242 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Monday night was a different story for Purdy and the 49ers. He threw a career-high four interceptions, including three in the first half. The second-year quarterback was injured midway through the fourth quarter when he was sacked by Jadeveon Clowney.

After initially trying to stand up, Purdy went down to one knee and remained on the field for a few moments. He had his helmet back on at one point and looked like he could have gone back in, but the 49ers were down by two scores at that point and had also lost three offensive linemen, including left tackle Trent Williams, to injuries.

"I know he's disappointed not being able to finish it there, but getting that stinger again, I just wanted to keep him out of there," Shanahan said of the decision to hold Purdy out.

Sam Darnold, who replaced Purdy for the rest of the game, went 8-of-14 for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The 49ers have a very short week after playing on Monday night. They have to travel to Maryland to play the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering how many injuries have piled up for the team in recent weeks, Shanahan's decision to hold Purdy out was a pragmatic one when looking at what the 49ers have at stake over the final two weeks.